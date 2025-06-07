Chris Stapleton gave us a tour of his guitar closet, and inside of it is where his most prized possession lies: A $380-dollar, wretched old guitar that he has written his songs on since the day he moved to Nashville.

The video on Instagram shows Stapleton giving a tour of his guitars to a pal of his, when he opened up an old guitar case and revealed the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Stapleton says, "This is the guitar that I bought when I moved to town," as he bends over and picks up a guitar that looks like it has seen some better days.

As the famed singer-songwriter holds up the old guitar and looks at it, you can feel the nostalgia and memories flowing through his brain as he stares almost blankly at the instrument.

Stapleton then says one more thing about his most prized possession: The fact that if his studio was on fire or in a flood, and he could only save one thing, that would be the thing he saves.

Stapleton says, "If I had to walk out of here with one thing, it would be this. All of the other stuff, I would be sad about a lot of it, but whatever I've done, whatever I've made, has pretty much been built on this thing."

It's crazy to think that a whole generation of country music that will live on forever all pretty much started on this one old, muddy and weathered $380 guitar that Stapleton bought when he first arrived in Nashville.

