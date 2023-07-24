If you have been following Chris Stapleton's career, you probably know that he seldom gives interviews, and it's even more rare that he does a meet and greet before or after a show. It's part of his mystique, if you will.

That all changed at a show on Stapleton's 2023 All-American Road Show on Friday (July 14) at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia when a young fan, named Lily, held up a seemingly simple sign that read, "Will you take a picture with me?"

The girl and her family were escorted backstage after the show and waited in a vending room for Chris and his wife, Morgane to come in. Lily is sitting on the chair holding a guitar pick that she caught off of the stage that night when the Stapleton's come in.

Having their own kids, the Stapletons knew exactly how to talk and have the best exchange with Lily.

“Did you make that sign?” Morgane asks the young fan in the clip posted on TikTok, to which Lily replies, “Yes,” before holding out a guitar pick, which she received at the concert before the meet-and-greet.

"Well. We saw your sign, and we said, We’ve gotta do that,” Morgane continues. During their moments together, Chris even signed little Lily's boots, too.

StapletonSignedBoot @ytetterton, TikTok loading...

The comment section has a lot of Stapleton fans asking how in the heck Lily pulled this off, and if the Stapletons were nice. Those were all seemingly answered by Lily's grandmother, who confirms that they were indeed a class act. As for how they made it backstage, it was all very simple: They just held up their sign, and the Stapletons sent some members of their team over to make Lily's dream come true.

Chris Stapleton's 2023 All-American Road Show is going strong all the way through October 2023, ending in Dallas, Texas.

