Chris Young first burst onto the country music scene in 2006, winning the hearts of fans as a contestant on the reality singing competition, Nashville Star. After being crowned the winner of the series' fourth season, the Tennessee native snagged a record deal with RCA and released his self-titled debut album just a few months later.

Since then, the country talent has released a total of eight studio albums, including his most recent LP, 2019's Famous Friends. He's taken 11 singles all the way to No. 1 on country radio, earned Grammy and ACM Awards nominations, and became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Along the way, the 38-year-old has teamed up with an array of fellow country stars and cross-genre hitmakers to create some truly unforgettable collaborations. His work with artists like Kane Brown, Cassadee Pope and Mitchell Tenpenny have won over fans and taken country radio by storm.

Earlier this year, Young dropped his stellar single, "Looking for You," giving fans a first taste of his next studio album, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.

As we await more details of his latest project, let's take a look back at 10 of Chris Young's best collaborations so far:

10 Chris Young Collaborations Every Country Fan Should Know From "Think of You" to "Famous Friends," take a look back at some of Chris Young's best collaborations.