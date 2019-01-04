Chris Young takes a step back to take a step forward on his new song, "Raised on Country."

The song gives a lyrical tip of the hat to some of the classic country artists that Young listened to in his own formative years, but it's no throwback. Though the verse starts out with some appropriately twangy guitars in a fairly traditional rhythm figure, the chorus is pure modern-day radio-friendly country music.

"I was raised on Merle, raised on Willie / Got my honky-tonk attitude from Joe Diffie / Daddy did too, it's family tradition / When someone cranks it up you can't help but listen / My upbringing sounds like George Strait singing / 'Cause if you know me, I was raised on country," Young sings.

It's somewhat of a full-circle moment for Young, who began his career as a more traditional "hat act," always sporting a cowboy hat and singing songs geared toward a more traditional sound. In more recent years he has lost the hat and focused on more contemporary stylings, and he's built a huge run of No. 1 singles over the past several years. "Raised on Country" is a song that helps bridge the past and future for Young, and it's also an irresistible hook that will have his fans singing along from the very first chorus and remembering the music of their own youth.

Did You Know? Young has been covering classic country songs online to promote "Raised on Country."

Chris Young's "Raised on Country" Lyrics:

Got a little southern drawl in my talk / Little pickup truck on my highway / Got a little boot stomp in my walk / Little neon light in my Friday / Got some Tennessee in my whiskey / Raise a cup up if you with me

CHORUS:

I was raised on Merle, raised on Willie / Got my honky-tonk attitude from Joe Diffie / Daddy did too, it's family tradition / When someone cranks it up you can't help but listen / My upbringing sounds like George Strait singing / And I gotta give props to the radio / Cause if you know me, I was raised on country

It's the only reason that I survived / Every breakup and every party / It's the soundtrack to my life / It runs deep in my DNA

REPEAT CHORUS

(Raised on country music)

Learned a lot about living and a little 'bout love

(Raised on country music)

And you know that's something I'm so proud of

REPEAT CHORUS