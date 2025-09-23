Clay Walker is moving slower these days, but as they say in the business, the show must go on.

Earlier this year, Walker canceled a show in Arkansas after suffering complications from a procedure that was meant to help his multiple sclerosis.

He has since returned to the road, but his performances appeared to be scaled back.

The very next date on his calendar was Rock the South Festival in Cullman, Ala. Videos shared to social media show Walker delivering his songs from a roller chair that was placed in the center of the stage.

Clay Walker Is Performing in a Chair on Stage

It's not the first time he's performed while sitting, but it looks to have become a consistent setup for his shows since the procedure. Even when he does stand, he sticks to his post at the microphone stand instead of moving around the stage.

Despite the limitations, the crowd is still very much invested in the show.

Clay Walker Helped Off Stage in New Mexico

In addition to his mobility being limited while entertaining the crowd, Walker is also struggling to walk.

A video from his performance at the New Mexico State Fair shows Walker leaning on two people as he walks away from the microphone. His legs are stiff and unsteady as he slowly makes his way up the stage.

The crowd cheers loudly for him as he pauses to give everyone a wave.

What's Going on With Clay Walker's Health?

Walker was diagnosed with MS when he was 26 years old. His nearly 30-year battle hasn't kept him from making the music he loves, although it has hindered him.

He has since launched the Clay Walker Foundation to help others who also suffer from the auto-immune disease, which has raised $2.6 million since it started.

His condition requires him to use a wheelchair at times, but he's made the most of it over the years. Earlier in 2025, he challenged fellow country singer Randy Travis to a wheelchair race. Let's just say it ended in a tie.