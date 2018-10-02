As his single "On My Way to You" continues its ascent up mainstream country charts, Cody Johnson is ready to take the next step in his career: releasing a new album, his major label debut.

Ain't Nothin' to It will be released on Jan. 18, 2019 and will be his first LP studio release since signing with Warner Music Nashville earlier this year.

"The record was done before Warner got a hold of it," Johnson revealed to Taste of Country in July. "So this is my record. There were no changes creatively. That was one of the biggest stipulations. It was going to my producers and my band, my everything. And they totally bought it."

Watch Cody Johnson's' Live Version of "On My Way to You"

Ain’t Nothin’ to It is available for preorder starting on Oct. 26. Johnson says that this quick trajectory to stardom — this spotlight — couldn't have been done without Warner's help.

"I truthfully feel that Warner saw the potential in me to make some history in country music and they wanted to be a part of it,” Johnson told Taste of Country earlier this year about the partnership that also resulted in the creation of CoJo Music. "When you have an entity like Warner that is willing to do it the way you have done it and they have shown such respect for the path we have been taking, I just feel like it was just God's timing, His always-perfect timing."