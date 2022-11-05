Cody Johnson Releasing New Live Album With Longtime Touring Band

Country star and powerhouse vocalist Cody Johnson is set to release a brand-new live album on Dec. 2, 2022. Titled Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live, the expansive 27-track project will capture Johnson’s chest-thumping live show energy alongside the musical prowess of his longtime touring band, the Rockin' CJB.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band,” Johnson shares in a press statement. “We’ve traveled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”

The two-part project, which fans have eagerly anticipated, was recorded live on the road in June of 2022 during three consecutive sold-out concerts.

Johnson is set to perform his smash hit “'Til You Can’t” at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9). The double platinum-selling and two-week No. 1 single is nominated for Single of the Year and Video of the Year, while the Texas native is nominated for both Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Johnson’s lastest studio albums are his festive offering A Cody Johnson Christmas and Human: The Double Album, both of which dropped in 2021. The latter record includes “'Til You Can’t,” current single “Human,” the tear-jerking “I Always Wanted To,” and “Cowboy Scale of 1 to 10,” which features Red Steagall, Ned LeDoux, Corb Lund, and Dale Brisby.

Fans can pre-order and pre-save Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live here and listen to a live version of Johnson’s current single “Human” above.

Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live Track List:

Part One

1. "COJO Nation" (Intro)

2. "Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors"

3. "With You I Am"

4. "Wild as You"

5. "Ride With Me"

6. "Dance Her Home"

7. "Diamond in My Pocket" (Intro)

8. "Diamond in My Pocket"

9. "God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)"

10. "Half a Song"

11. "Stronger"

12. "Me and My Kind"

13. "Longer Than She Did"

Part Two

1. "I Don’t Know a Thing About Love"

2. "Nothin’ on You"

3. "Son of a Ramblin’ Man"

4. "Let’s Build a Fire"

5. "Human" (Intro)

6. "Human"

7. "‘Til You Can’t"

8. "Long Haired Country Boy" (Intro)

9. "Long Haired Country Boy"

10. "The Rockin’ CJB Solos"

11. "On My Way to You" (Intro)

12. "On My Way to You"

13. "Dear Rodeo" (Intro)

14. "Dear Rodeo"

cody-johnson-live-album-cover-art Warner Music Nashville loading...