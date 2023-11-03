Cody Johnson Drops New ‘Leather’ Album

Cody Johnson's new Leather album is packed with real country music, and his fans don't need to wait another minute to hear it.

The 12-song project drops Friday (Nov. 3), and includes a hit radio single guaranteed to make year-end lists. Leather (COJO Music / Warner Music Nashville) follows the Gold-certified Human: The Double Album and a year that has included a Song of the Year Grammy win, a CMT Music Award and a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards (Nov. 8).

In addition to "The Painter" — an endless love song as personal as it is accessible — the new collection includes collaborations with Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll. The first might be expected, as Johnson has long tipped his hat to '90s country legends.

Indeed, "Long Live the Honkytonk" is what you'd hope for from this group. Johnson and Ronnie Dunn's vocals blend with little effort as they heap praise on longneck beers, barrooms, steel guitar, dive bars and a couple of well-known country song titles.

"Whiskey Bent" with Jelly Roll is a title that sounds like it could be more of the same, but fans will hear a twist they never saw coming as the two artists sing about redemption.

This anticipated fall release will turn into another career-defining year for Johnson, as he is set to start the 2024 Leather Tour in January.

