Cody Johnson revealed on Taste of Country Nights that the mental toll from his blown eardrum — and the surgery that followed — has been excruciating.

Johnson explained that he was battling a sinus and upper respiratory infection last month when he blew out his eardrum. The physical pain was horrible, but he says the lingering mental stress has been even harder to live with.

I asked Johnson to describe the mental and emotional toll the injury has taken on him.

“Everything kind of sounds a little funny right now,” the “Dirt Cheap” singer said. “It has pissed me off, for lack of a better way of saying it.”

“I’ve been so irritated because I know I wanna hear these things and I wanna be better,” he continued, “but it’s taught me a lot of patience.”

After canceling the rest of his 2025 tour dates, including a planned CMA performance, Johnson says there’s really only one thing he can do now.

“Sit back, wait and let it heal,” he explains. “It’s taught me a lot of patience.”

What is a Ruptured Eardrum?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a ruptured eardrum is a hole or tear in the thin tissue, also called the eardrum, between the ear canal and the middle ear.

Its most often heals in a few weeks without treatment. But it might need a patch or surgical repair to heal. That was the case with Johnson as he had to get surgery for his, and he now has to wait for it to heal so he can continue doing what he loves.

