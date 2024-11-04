Cody Johnson's got a knack for bringing together a crowd — even on a topic as divisive as the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Leading up to Election Day (Nov. 5), CoJo addressed his crowd on politics and wound up saying something that, seemingly, everyone in the room could agree on.

Despite their differences, the singer delivered a powerful reminder that Americans are ultimately more similar than they are different.

"How many of y'all watch the news? Stop watching the news!" Johnson yelled from the stage. "You wanna find out what's going on in this country? Go to church tomorrow morning."

Johnson's words were met with roars of applause from the audience.

"Cody Johnson creating a beautiful environment," one fan wrote, posting video of the special moment filmed from their spot in the crowd.

The singer went on to point out that elections are often a way to divide Americans on a number of hot-button topics — from race to religion to gender — when they should be focusing on the common concerns and issues that bring them together.

"They even tried to divide us on vaccines and masks," Johnson goes on to say in the video above, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The point of unity is being together no matter what you believe," he continues. "I look out over this crowd tonight and I see all types of people ... it's okay to disagree this year. Please go vote."

"Because before most of us were born, an American soldier died for our right to disagree in this country."

Read More: Who is Country Music's Toughest Act to Follow?

"... We disagree, but guess what, there's three things we can agree on. They are this: They are red, white and blue," he concludes, the audience chanting and cheering along.

Recently, Johnson released his long-awaited Carrie Underwood duet, a song called "I'm Gonna Love You."