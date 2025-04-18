Cody Johnson offers sage advice with the lyrics to his new radio single, "The Fall."

The rising ballad — found on the deluxe version of his Leather album — is already arousing some lofty comparisons.

Ray Fulcher, Bobby Pinson and Jeremy Stover put a spin on a familiar country theme of hard work paying off. During "The Fall," they recognize the ups and downs of life and decide that the bad times are justified by the good.

In the end, "The ride was worth the fall," Johnson sings to begin each chorus.

"The Dance" by Garth Brooks is an apt comparison as he sings, "I could've missed the pain / But I'd have had to miss the dance." Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" is another in this category of songs suitable for a high school commencement ceremony. Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" is another, but hers is a bit more optimistic and often interpreted as a mother's message to her daughter.

Johnson's song is grittier, and his performance is no doubt inspired by his years spent riding bulls. It's an era that continues to define him today.

Cody Johnson The Fall Lyrics Warner Music Nashville loading...

Cody Johnson, "The Fall" Lyrics:

I've been good time drunk enough to be bad time sober / Broke a map dot's heart when it disappeared over my shoulder / I've been headstrong right and dead end wrong / Good with God, but I dropped the ball / Spent my whole life holding on / But even when I feel lost.

Chorus:

The ride was worth the fall / The fall was worth the smiles / The smiles were worth the tears / Tears were worth the miles / Miles were worth the pain / Pain was worth it all / It's all worth this life / Life is worth the ride / The ride is worth the fall.

I've had some nowhere near it's / And some almost was's / Left some mommas in tears and some daddy's still cussin' / 'Cause what I should've done and what I could've been / Even knowin' now what I didn't know then / I'd climb back on again.

Repeat Chorus

The ride was worth the fall / The fall was worth the smiles.

Repeat Chorus

