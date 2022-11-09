Cody Johnson Brings Inspiring ‘Til You Can’t’ to 2022 CMA Awards

Cody Johnson marked a milestone moment in his career with a triumphant performance of "'Til You Can't" at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Johnson delivered the third performance of the night at the CMA Awards. It was a straightforward version of the hit that sent him to the top of the charts and made him a household name in country music. The Texan took to the biggest stage in Nashville to remind fans that Music City isn't the only place that made country music famous. The audience roared their approval for one of the biggest hits of the year.

Penned by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, "Til You Can't" asks for positivity and perseverance through life's winding roads and toughest challenges.

"If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back / If you're gonna love somebody / Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can / 'Til you can’t."

Johnson was among the early winners before Wednesday night's ceremony, with "Til You Can't" snagging the trophy for Music Video of the Year. The song is also up for Single of the Year, while Johnson himself is nominated in both the Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year categories.

The 2022 CMA Awards are being held Wednesday night (Nov. 9) live at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, is being broadcast live on ABC.