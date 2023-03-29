It was a big night for Cody Johnson at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (March 27). The country singer was awarded the trophy for Best New Country Artist and also took the stage to perform his first No. 1 hit "'Til You Can't."

Johnson proved to everyone why he deserves to have the trophy sitting on his mantel back home.

The star's performance was one of a seasoned professional — he dominated the stage with his famous Rocking Cody Johnson Band, and his strong vocals captivated the audience. The 2021 song's message reminds us to not waste a single moment in life. Johnson's passion for its content was evident in his delivery

“If you got a chance, take it / Take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it / ’Cause a dream won’t chase you back / If you’re gonna love somebody / Hold ’em as long and as strong and as close as you can / ’Til you can’t,” the Texas native sings in the chorus.

"It gave me a new perspective of, I'm only here for a little while," Johnson previously said about the song. "I've got to do the things that matter. Spend time with your wife, spend time with your kids, push your career, do it while you're here. Don't wait for the next chapter. Make the next chapter."

As he was making that next chapter, do you think he factored in the fact that the song would top the charts and essentially launching him into the mainstream country spotlight?

Up next, Johnson will perform at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 2). He has two nominations — for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year — for the music video for his song "Human." The "Dear Rodeo" singer is also in the midst of working on his next album. He has yet to share too many details, but he has revealed there is a Carrie Underwood duet on the project that's already been recorded.