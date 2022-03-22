Cody Johnson Takes ”Til You Can’t’ to No. 1 on Country Radio

Congratulations are in order for Cody Johnson, who has just earned his first-ever No. 1 single on country radio with "'Til You Can’t." The chest-thumping life anthem currently sits at the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck charts.

With universally relatable lyrics, it’s no surprise that country fans from all walks of life have gravitated to the song.

“If you got a chance, take it, take it while you got a chance / If you got a dream, chase it, 'cause a dream won't chase you back / If you're gonna love somebody / Hold 'em as long and as strong and as close as you can / 'Til you can't,” goes the powerful chorus.

“’Til You Can’t is officially #1 on Country Radio! Huge thank you to country radio and to #COJONation for loving this song. Y’all, I am so thankful!” Johnson says of his RIAA-certified Gold single.

Since its release, "'Till You Can’t" has amassed over a whopping 200 million global streams. In February, it hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, which is based on a culmination of airplay, streaming, and sales. Additionally, the song claimed the top spot on SiriusXM's Hot 30 Weekend, the MusicRow CountryBreakout list and Shazam's Country Chart.

Adding to his growing list of achievements, the Warner Music Nashville recording artist also nabbed his first-ever CMT Music Awards nominations in three categories: Video of the Year (“’Til You Can’t”), Male Video of The Year (“’Til You Can’t”), and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Dear Rodeo” from CMT Campfire Sessions.

“To be nominated for a CMT Award is an honor by itself, but to be nominated for THREE is an incredible honor!” says Johnson. “I’m so proud of everyone involved in these incredible songs that gave me the opportunity to be nominated. Let’s keep country music alive y’all!”

Written by Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers, “‘Till You Can’t” is the lead single from Johnson’s Human: The Double Album LP. The acclaimed 18-track collection was released in October 2021 and includes collaborations with Willie Nelson, Ned LeDoux, Red Steagall, Dale Brisby, and Corb Lund. It was also named as one of Taste of Country's 11 Best Albums of 2021.

More recently, Johnson joined country newcomer Ian Munsick for their contemporary Western song "Long Live Cowgirls," and offered a stirring cover of the Chicks’ “Travelin’ Soldier.”

On April 6, the Texas native will take the Grand Ole Opry stage for their recently-announced Opry Salutes Merle Haggard special. The show will feature tribute performances from Johnson, Suzy Bogguss, Joe Nichols, Eli Paperboy Reed, Lainey Wilson and Merle’s son, Marty Haggard. It is set to broadcast on Circle Network, Circle All Access' Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages later this spring.

Additionally, to celebrate his chart-topping accomplishment, Johnson will make his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut on April 8 to perform “‘Til You Can’t.”

To keep up with Johnson and to see him on an upcoming tour date, visit his official website.

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: