The 5 States Where Coffee Costs the Most: No. 1 Is Unexpected!

Coffee is more expensive for some than others. It depends on which state you live in.

A recent study conducted by Affordable Seating, and reported by Delish, collected data from Bing Maps to determine the number of coffee shops per 100,000 people, per state.

Then, it analyzed the biggest coffee shops nationwide and determined the average price of a cappuccino in each state.

Admittedly, the states that we thought would have the highest costs do not — and the state where coffee is most expensive is completely out of left field!

Let's start with the fifth-most expensive state for a cup of joe in America: North Carolina. North Carolinians can expect to pay an average of $5.58 for a single cappuccino. The South is well-known for having a lower cost of living, so it's shocking that this state brings a pricy caffeine fix.

The fourth-most expensive state for a cappuccino is Idaho — $5.68 is what you will pay for a cappuccino in the land of potatoes, which might as well also be called the land where coffee is overpriced. For a state with a smaller population, they are certainly paying more for their morning cup.

In at No. 3 on the list of states where a cup of coffee is most expensive is Massachusetts. Are they still feeling the fallout from the Boston Tea Party? The average cappuccino in Massachusetts is $5.71.

The second-most expensive coffee state on the list of priciest cups is Hawaii, coming in at $6.25 per capp. This one really makes sense, as everything in Hawaii is more expensive due to the fact that it's logistically harder to get goods there.

But the state in America with the most expensive cup of coffee is the one that shocked us: It's Oklahoma. The average price for a cappuccino is $6.42 in Okla. Why are Oklahomans paying so darn much for their coffee?

States that you would expect to top the list of most expensive, like California and New York, come in at 9 and 10, respectively, on the list of most expensive cups of coffee.

What's the state with the cheapest cup of coffee? That honor goes to West Virginia. The average price of a cappuccino there is only $2.50.

