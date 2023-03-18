Cole Swindell is sharing the second bonus track that will appear on his upcoming Stereotype Broken deluxe album. The singer released "Broken," which Swindell wrote with Chris LaCorte, Cole Taylor and Hillary Lindsay, on Friday (March 17).

The tune finds Swindell singing to a potential love interest — someone who's had her heart broken a few times in the past — and he reassures her that love isn't meant to feel that way. He sets the scene for the main theme by sharing examples of love gone wrong, and in the chorus and second verse, he shares the ways he would treat her to avoid such a negative end to the relationship.

"You heart wasn't made to be broken / Wasn't meant to be in pieces / It was made to be loved on by someone who'd never leave it," he sings in the chorus.

The song features fast-paced production that includes guitars, percussion and hints of banjo and twang throughout.

The song is one of three new tracks that will appear on Swindell's Stereotype Broken deluxe album, which is an expansion of his 2022 album, Stereotype. The original album contains radio singles "Single Saturday Night, "Never Say Never" feat. Lainey Wilson and his 2022 hit, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina."

Swindell released the first bonus track, "Drinkaby," in January, which is also his current radio single. The deluxe version of the album will also include a yet-to-be released tune called "Sad Ass Country Song" and the remix of "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" featuring Jo Dee Messina.

Stereotype Broken will be available on April 28.