Anyone who caught a show on Cole Swindell's early 2022 Down to the Bar Tour can attest to the fact that his openers, Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke, have great energy onstage -- and it turns out they've got some serious music video acting chops, too. Swindell enlisted both artists, plus his duet partner Hardy, to star in the fun new music video for his song, "Down to the Bar."

Denning and Cooke play a couple whose relationship is on the rocks, with an opening shot of Cooke yelling at Denning as he's drinking a beer in front of the television. Cooke decides to call it quits, and just like the story told in the lyrics of the song, Denning asks for a ride downtown so he can drink away his broken heart.

Cut to a scene in downtown Nashville, where Cooke drops off her brand-new ex at Luke Bryan's Lower Broadway hot spot, 32 Bridge. There, he encounters a friendly bartender -- played by Swindell, of course -- who helps him pick up the pieces of his broken heart by serving up a round of shots.

Denning takes a quick break to pick up a sharp new outfit from a nearby boot store, then returns back to 32 Bridge for more partying as he continues to mend his heartbreak.

Anyone who's had the experience of being in traffic in downtown Nashville will have a little sympathy for Denning's ex-girlfriend: By the time Denning, Swindell and the gang stumble back out onto the street, she's still in bumper-to-bumper traffic trying to make her way out of the Lower Broadway area.

“I had so much fun on my Down to the Bar Tour with Travis and Ashley out on the road with me this spring,” said Swindell of his decision to include his two openers in his new video.

“We just carried that good time over to this video, and I hope fans can see how much fun that tour was for all of us. This video would not have been the same without them and it’s awesome to have Hardy be such a big part of the song/video as well," he adds. "They added a lot to the tour and it just felt right to have them in the video that the tour was named after.”

"Down to the Bar" comes off of Swindell's new album, Stereotype. The singer's on a winning streak at country radio: Both singles off the project, "Single Saturday Night" and a duet with Lainey Wilson called "Never Say Never," made it to No. 1 on the country charts.