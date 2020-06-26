Cole Swindell Lands in Dreamland With His Buddies in ‘Single Saturday Night’ Video

Faced with social distancing requirements and safer-at-home orders, Cole Swindell turned to an age-old trick — a green screen — to make his "Single Saturday Night" music video. While the singer admits the experience was "awkward," especially in comparison to a normal video shoot, he and his crew made lemonade out of lemons.

"We didn’t know what we were going to do. We just knew that we wanted to put the song out, and we had to have a video," Swindell recently told The Boot and other media outlets. "With the times we’re in, I was like, ‘Man, it’s going to have to be somewhat of a Zoom-looking video,’ and then just came in with an idea of just me and the band guys."

Directed by Michael Monaco and Eder Acevedo, the "Single Saturday Night" video finds Swindell in a dreamland, after dozing off in front of his TV while watching the news (naturally, the reports are all about COVID-19). He spies a woman sitting in front of him, sipping a drink and waving him over — so, he calls his buddies for proof.

Throughout the clip, Swindell shows up in space, in the desert, on a baseball field and more. His bandmates are there, too, sometimes in the dream scenes and sometimes just playing along as he sings. They all shot their parts separately, keeping recommended guidelines to slow the coronavirus' spread in mind.

"We wanted to have fun with it — that was our whole thing. We didn’t want to shoot a little video of me in a bar seeing a girl or whatever. We wanted to just have fun, and that’s what this video is," the singer says. "As different as it was, I’ll never forget it. I know that I’ll probably never shoot another video like it. You can only have so many people around, and we didn’t have that many resources, so we did what we could."

Swindell's latest single, "Single Saturday Night" was written by Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman and Hardy. It follows "Love You Too Late," a No. 1 hit.

Swindell had planned to spend his 2020 on the road for his own Down to Earth Tour and as a guest on Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road Tour. The latter has been postponed until 2021, but Swindell is currently scheduled to begin his headlining trek again on Oct. 1.