The penultimate week to the college football regular season has one Top 5 matchup and a few other games that could have playoff implications.

We start off bright and early on Saturday (Nov. 23) with a Big Noon Kickoff on Fox that will have second-ranked Ohio State welcoming in fifth-ranked Indiana to the Horseshoe.

This will be the third top matchup of the season for Ohio State, who is also battling injuries up front. Rimington Award (Best Center in College Football) hopeful Seth McLaughlin tore his achilles this week and will miss the season. The Buckeyes are already without starting left tackle Josh Simmons, who suffered a knee injury earlier this year.

The Hoosiers are in rare air — the best start in school history (10-0) has the tam dreaming of a Big 10 Championship and a spot in the playoffs.

All eyes, especially those of SEC fans, will be on Columbus, as this is the first real test of the season for the Hoosiers. Other teams are hoping that the Buckeyes easily handle Indiana, possibly opening up a spot in the playoffs for some 2 and 3 loss teams.

Another team looking to stay unbeaten is the 19th ranked Black Knights of Army. Their 7PM (Nov. 23) kickoff from Yankee Stadium will be on NBC. Army has developed a passing game that is quite dangerous, but oddsmakers still have the Fighting Irish as a 17 point favorite in most places.

Lastly, this on paper looked like one of the better matchups of the season when we got started, as Oklahoma will host seventh-ranked Alabama at 7:30PM on ABC. The Sooners have lost four out of their last five, though, and need to win one of their final games to get bowl eligible. Bama has righted the ship after their loss to Tennessee, ripping off three straight wins with a combined score of 128-20. Was that more based on the level of opponent, or are the Tide getting hot at the right time? A night game in Oklahoma may give us another clue.

Enjoy this weekend, as next week it’s all about hate with rivalry games up and down the schedule.