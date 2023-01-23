Conner Smith Announces First Headlining Run, the If I Went to College Tour

Conner Smith is embarking on his first-ever headlining tour in 2023. The rising country artist will launch the If I Went to College Tour, which will stop at various college towns across the country, next month.

"Been waiting to tell y’all about this for a while!! Spring 2023 College tour with @monsterenergy Outbreak Tour coming to get rowdy with y’all," he shares on social media.

The trek begins Feb. 9 and wrap things up with a homecoming show in Nashville on April 28.

Mackenzie Carpenter and Jonathan Hutcherson will each join the Tennessee native on various dates as supporting acts.

Smith burst onto the country music scene in 2022 with his debut single "Learn From It" off of his first collection of songs, an EP titled Didn't Go Too Far. "Take It Slow" is his follow-up single.

The 22-year-old spent much of last year touring with Thomas Rhett on the Bring the Bar to You Tour, opening alongside Parker McCollum.

Conner Smith's If I Went to College 2023 Tour Dates:

Feb. 9 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live^

Feb. 10 - Medina, Ohio @ Thirsty Cowboy^

Feb. 11 - West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens +

Feb. 23 - Oxford, Miss. @ Proud Larry’s+

Feb. 24 - College Station, Texas @ Hurricane Harrys

March 30 - Statesboro, Ga. @ The Blue Room+

March 31 - Auburn, Ala. @ 17-16 Bar+

April 1 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Gallettes+

April 14 - Rome, Ga. @ Peaches^

April 20 - Starkville, Miss. @ Rick’s Café+

April 21 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Majestic Lounge+

April 22 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club+

April 27 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine^

April 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit In^

+ - Mackenzie Carpenter

^ - Jonathan Hutcherson