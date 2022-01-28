Fast-rising country newcomer Conner Smith made his debut on NBC’s Today on Thursday (Jan. 27), performing his autobiographical debut single, “Learn From It.”

Prior to taking the stage, Smith joined Today With Hoda & Jenna to chat about his musical journey. The segment began with video footage of a young Conner, shared by the Little League World Series. The then-12-year-old was asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, and plain as day, young Conner said, "I want to be a songwriter" and broke out an cappella song about faith.

https://www.today.com/video/country-singer-conner-smith-performs-learn-from-it-131834438000

“It was wild to watch that with my screen next to it, because I just want to look at that kid and be like, ‘Dude, you’re doing it,'" the now-21-year-old admits with great humility. The show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were visibly moved, as well.

"Watching that little 12-year-old talking about wanting to write songs and be a country artist, and then to get off to this hot start of a new year is pretty cool and it’s such a blessing,” he adds. “I feel like every day, I wake up with something new to celebrate."

"I didn’t put out my first two songs until July of last year. So six, seven months later, to start this new year with this debut EP, going on the road with Thomas Rhett, out on the road now with Ryan Hurd, I’m having to pinch myself. I just feel super blessed,” Smith reflects, before sharing a vibrant pre-taped performance of "Learn From It."

“Learn From It” is the lead single off Smith's debut EP, Didn't Go Too Far. Out now via the Valory Music Co., the six-song project features the viral hit "I Hate Alabama" and four songs co-written by the rising star, including the euphoric opening track, “College Town.”

Smith is currently on the road opening up for Hurd on his Tour de Pelago trek. Later this summer, the newcomer will join Rhett alongside Parker McCollum for his Bring the Bar to You Tour.