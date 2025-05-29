Costco Now Allowing You to Buy Now, Pay Later — Up to $17K

The membership-only warehouse superstore Costco just took a giant leap of faith and is allowing customers to purchase almost anything they want online, up to $17,500, and pay for it at a later date.

Delish reports that Costco's Buy Now, Pay Later program has been established through a partnership with Affirm. Affirm is a website that works with retailers to allow shoppers to break up their purchases into manageable payment plans.

Get our free mobile app

Affirm offers six different payment options to shoppers at Costco: Either 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, or 36-month increments. This can be both dangerous and amazing for shoppers.

Dangerous because Costco is known to have some outrageous things. You can be scrolling their website at 2AM and see a sweet casket that tickles your fancy and swoop that up and pay for it over six years.

Amazing in the sense of — well, let's say your child has a birthday party coming up, and you want to turn your backyard into Fort Soakington. You can grab a bounce house to be delivered and pay for it when money isn't as tight.

Although there are no late or hidden fees, there are a few stipulations with this new Buy Now, Pay Later schtick. Your term length and interest rates are established based off of your credit score and purchase amount.

'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 Finale Pictures Include Final Decisions The Season 3 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife will find all four farmers making a final decision between two women. Jay, Matt, John and Colton will all have to choose who they keep and who goes home during the two-hour finale on Fox on Thursday (May 22 at 8PM ET). Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes