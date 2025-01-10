Popular Cold and Flu Medicine Recalled for a Disturbing Reason

For the second time in less than a month, Costco has recalled their widely popular Kirkland Signature Cold & Flu medicine.

According to Costco.com, the affected Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu medicine comes from select locations in the Midwest and Southeast. If you think you might have purchased this, check for item #1729556 and the lot code P140082.

According to ABC News, Costco says that the recall is due to the potential of foreign material contamination. You could have a cold or flu and look for relief from this medication and essentially get even sicker.

It's important to note that there have been no illnesses related to the recall as of yet, that it is precautionary. There is no word on what exactly that foreign substance is or how it got in there.

The company that manufactures drugs for Costco is called LNK International, Inc. and they're based out of New York. They have advised those with the cold and flu medication in their possession not to use it at all, with a pretty direct warning.

"Do not use any remaining product marked with the above lot code; return the item to your local Costco for a full refund."

For a company to issue a voluntary recall of its own product with no illnesses reported, they are for sure being extra cautious that none of their members use the contaminated medication.

