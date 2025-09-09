Costco has just issued a massive recall on several of their products, and you should take some time to go through them because you and your entire household could be in danger.

The member-only shopping chain is known for its high-quality products at gangbuster prices, but this time it could come with an added extra: A recall.

Thanks to Yahoo, here is the entire list of affected products under the massive recall. Highest on the list of recalls are the Danby and Midea U-shaped window air conditioners:

If you bought the Danby one between June 10, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022, or the Midea U-shaped model between June 2021 and May 2025, you’re being urged to stop using it immediately.

Apparently, these units can grow significant mold and mildew that can be hazardous to your health and respiratory system.

Next is the Anker power bank.

Basically, if you purchased any of these models under the brand between June 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2022 you are urged to return them as they may overheat, posing a risk of fire.

In some reported cases, the overheating has caused plastic components to melt, and in rare instances, smoke or fire has resulted. Not good.

On the list of Costco recalls are their BowFlex 552 adjustable dumbbells.

These bells are truly dumb, as their weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use. That's not great, especially if you’re lifting overhead or near your feet.

Check your tires, because Bridgestone Blizzak 6 tires don't have the proper DOT certification symbol on the sidewalls, which is required under U.S. safety standards.

But the larger issue is with the Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that were sold at Costco. They are in the proverbial Costco principal's office due to the fact that pieces of tread rubber can detach from the shoulder block.

Not the best look for a road-tripping family.

After you're done checking your tires, come back inside to check and see if the cold and flu medicine in your home includes any of the Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu items.

Certain batches of these over-the-counter medicines are included in the recall.

With all of these recalls happening simultaneously, you are urged to contact your local Costco warehouse if you have any of the questionable items included in their massive recall, and they will point you in the right direction.

