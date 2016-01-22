Home Free continue their streak this week. The group has claimed the top spot on our Taste of Country Top 10 Countdown again, with Scotty McCreery trailing just behind.

Danielle Bradbery's "Friend Zone" video is at No. 3, with Kelsea Ballerini close behind and Brett Eldredge's "Drunk on Your Love" video soon after. The new clip earned enough votes its first week on the poll to enter the Top 5.

Cam's "Burning House" is at No. 6, followed by Gary Allan and Ronnie Dunn. Chris Lane is getting his "Fix" on in the countdown, beating out Thomas Rhett, who is at No. 10 and closes out this week's Top 10.

There are several new videos who have a chance to try and overtake Home Free, who have a strong hold on that top spot. Tim McGraw's beautiful video for "Humble and Kind," Granger Smith's "Backroad Song" video, Reba McEntire's powerful "Just Like Them Horses" clip and Chris Young and Cassadee Pope's duet are the newest videos up for votes. Do any of those visuals really speak to you? If so, vote in the poll to the right and give them a spot on the countdown.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.