Poll: Which Country Album Are You Most Excited to Hear in 2020?

There are a ton of country albums that are slated to come out in 2020. We have the entire list of those that are expected to drop, and you can see them all at the bottom.

With that being said, I think I'm most excited to hear the new music on the way from Sam Hunt. When "Kinfolks" came out recently, I was so excited! I'm a huge fan of Sam Hunt, and I am so curious as to what the new album will sound like.

Amber said she's most excited to hear Dustin Lynch's new album, Tullahoma, in 2020. Amber's hometown is only 15 minutes away from Tullahoma, Tenn., and she thinks it's going to remind her of what life was like growing up in that small town.

What about you? Check the list below and let us know what country album you are most excited to hear in 2020.