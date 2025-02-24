We've all heard that infamous monster truck commercial from the '80s and '90s that promoted the monster truck rally coming to town.

Lee Brice loved it so much when he was growing up, he decided to go on the hunt for an actual Bigfoot monster truck that was used to drive over cars in its heyday.

Brice stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to talk to host Evan Paul about his new song, "Cry," when we asked him for the dumbest, most frivolous large splurge purchase he has ever made.

The "Hard to Love" singer looked up with a gin on his face. He had the perfect response.

"Listen, I don't know if it was dumb, but I did buy Bigfoot," he says. 'Like an OG, 1986, monster truck."

"The real one, still has the actual old body. Basically, they took 18-wheeler tires, and they created these big rubber tires that would fit — they didn't even exist."

"I got it at the farm. When you get in there, buddy, it'll change your life when you drive it — I mean it's WILD!" Brice explains.

He even made the revving sound — you know the one — to emphasize how loud and exhilarating it is to drive.

With the release of his new song, "Cry," Brice also tells us that he is working on his next album. He's also touring.

