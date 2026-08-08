Will Spencer Hatcher Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Spencer Hatcher has just released a fun new video for his new single, "Hot Weather, Cold Beer." Will the goodtime clip head up the most popular videos in country music this week?

The Taste of Country RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch artist invited a group of his real-life friends to take part in the video, which he shot on Old Hickory Lake on the outskirts of Nashville.

“When I say it was hot weather I mean it was hot weather!" he says.

"It was 90 some degrees and the sun was blaring down on us, but we all had a ball. The video brings the song to life because it perfectly encapsulates the song and the lyrics. We’re all out there just partying and having fun in the sunny, hot weather and the cold beer was just as refreshing as it looked. The smiles were all real and all the actors were buddies of mine.”

The traditional country and bluegrass artist made the song the title song of his second EP, which dropped in July via Stone Country Records.

Miranda Lambert also has a great new video out for her new song, "Sunset Marquis."

The countdown has changed dramatically this time around, with new clips from Jet Jurgensmeyer and Kayleigh Clark, Dolly Parton and the Grascals and more all making splashy debuts.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.