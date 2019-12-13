Florida Georgia Line are counting their "Blessings" in their new video. Will they top the countdown of the most popular videos in country music?

The duo share scenes from their family lives in the sweet new video. Chris Lane also shares personal footage in his "Big, Big Plans" video, which is looking for votes this week.

Home Free and Rachel Wammack debut at No. 1 this week with their cover of "Tennessee Christmas," and Lauren Alaina's clip for "Getting Good" debuts at No. 9, while Keith Urban's "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" video clocks in at No. 10 in its first week.

Which new clips do you want to see in next week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? Let us know by voting as often as possible.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.