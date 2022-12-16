Will Lee Brice Lead the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Lee Brice has released a great new video for his new song, "Save the Roses." Will he head up the top country music videos of the week?

Brice is facing off against new clips from CB30, Little Big Town, Ernest and Morgan Wallen.

Who's got your vote this week?

Keith Burns rockets to the top of the countdown this week, and John Rich is back in the Top 10 after a week of hotly contended voting.

Voting has been unusually competitive in 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

Good luck!

NOTE: The Countdown has been extended one week due to staff Christmas vacations. A new Countdown will return on Friday, Dec. 30.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.