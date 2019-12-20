Will Song Suffragettes Be ‘The Man’ in the Video Countdown?

Song Sufragettes spread a powerful feminist message with their new video for "The Man," a cover of a Taylor Swift song from her newest abum, Lover.

The all-female country music singer-songwriter collective joined together to make a real statement with the video, which is up for votes this week in the top country music videos of the week. Do they have your support?

Home Free and Rachel Wammack are back at No. 1 this week with their cover of "Tennessee Christmas," and Taylor Swift herself comes in at No. 9 with "Christmas Tree Farm," while Keith Urban's "I'll Be Your Santa Tonight" video clocks in at No. 10 again this week. Brett Young's video for "Catch" is in at No. 8 as it ages out of the countdown this week and retires from consideration.

Which new clips do you want to see in next week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? Let us know by voting for your favorites as often as possible.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Countdown will be extended for an additional week, as ToC staff will be away for Christmas. The Countdown will resume as normal in two weeks.