Will Sam Hunt Head Up the Week’s Top Country Videos?

Sam Hunt draws from his own childhood in rural Georgia for his new "Start Nowhere" video. Will he top the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out, with help from Taste of Country's most loyal readers.

Hunt is squaring off against new clips from Keith Burns, Laci Kaye Booth and Catie Offerman this week, after a previous two-week voting cycle due to Thanksgiving break. Who's got your support this time around?

Keith Urban's great new video for "Street Called Main" makes a strong debut at No. 2 this week, as part of a Top 10 that's extremely diverse. Chase Mitchell, Nicole Rayy and Joey Green are also in the Top 5, while Karissa Ella, Miranda Easten and Jim Stanard are part of the Top 10 alongside more mainstream artists that include Carrie Underwood, Jordan Davis and Danielle Bradbery.

Voting has been unusually competitive in 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

