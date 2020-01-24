Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani give fans a glimpse into their private life in their new video for "Nobody But You." Will fans vote it into the No. 1 spot in the most popular videos in country music?

The real-life couple are facing off against several great new videos this week, including new clips from Home Free, Midland and Hot Country Knights.

There's a new sheriff in town this week when it comes to the video countdown. Cade Foehner leapfrogs past the Top 10 into the No. 1 position with his video for "Baby, Let's Do This," which stars his real-life wife, Gabby Barrett. His fans turned out to vote very actively as part of a fan-organized campaign online.

Home Free and Rachel Wammack fall to No. 2 with their cover of "Tennessee Christmas" this week. That video will retire from consideration as Home Free's new clip for "Why Not" comes up for votes. Fan favorites from Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and more are still in the Top 10 this time around, and Ashley McBryde's new video for "Martha Divine" debuts at No. 9 in its first week.

Which artists will make the cut for next week's countdown of the most popular videos in country music? That's up to you and other Taste of County readers. We let you decide your favorites every week, and we publish the results every Friday. If you want to see your favorites win, you've got to vote, vote, vote!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.