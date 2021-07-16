Will Lathan Warlick Head Up the Video Countdown?

Lathan Warlick has just released a great new video for his new song, "It's OK to Cry." Will he reach the top of the most popular videos in country music?

The positive-thinking country rapper is up against new clips from Kyle Park, Canadian country singer Gord Bamford, Kidd G and David Tucker. Who's got your vote this week?

The Top 10 looks pretty similar to last week this time around, with the exception of Ray Scott, who makes a hotshot debut at No. 6 with his new live video for "As Long as the Bar's Open." The Adam Ezra Band drops out of the Top 10 this week after another very intense seven days of voting.

Who will we see in the top spots next time around? Taste of Country lets our readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. That means you've got to vote for your favorites, and make sure you share the countdown with like-minded friends and fans who can vote along with you.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.