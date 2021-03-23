Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard didn't have any trouble committing to record "My Way" with country newcomer Lathan Warlick. But when it came time to share his ideas, his teeth began to clatter.

The new song dropped last week. It's next up from a debut EP for the Jackson, Tenn., native and joins collaborations with Matt Stell and RaeLynn. The EP will be released later this year. Warlick first came to gain attention in country music because of a collaboration with Granger Smith. His contagious smile and positive personality draw people to him as much as his music.

"I’m on Team Lathan, all day," Hubbard says in this clip, shared with Taste of Country readers first.

The short party track finds Hubbard rapping — something that surprised even Warlick. They left the second verse for the veteran singer and songwriter, and when they got it back, they were impressed.

When he sent it, Hubbard said he was very nervous, but for no reason at all, as it turns out.

"I was sweating’ just thinking, 'They're probably gonna hate that,'" he shares in this video. "For them to encourage me … it made me feel good."

Hubbard is a co-writer on the song, along with Warlick, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Rachel Davis. The 720 produced the track, available now at where digital music is found.

