Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have released a sweet video for their brand-new duet, "Happy Anywhere." Will the real-life lovebirds head up Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos in country music?

Shelton and Stefani are up against Taylor Swift's new "Cardigan" video, as well as Home Free's newly released clip for "Everybody Walkin' This Land." Swift has massive support from fans online, while Home Free have been perennial favorites in the countdown, often holding the No. 1 spot for weeks or even months in a row. Who's got your vote this time around?

Laine Hardy is back at No. 1 this week with his video for "Ground I Grew Up On," and Home Free are still at No. 2 with their previous video, which retires from consideration this week as their latest comes up for votes. Shelton and Stefani's prior video for "Nobody But You" also retires this week, while Keith Urban's "Superman" video debuts at No. 4.

Which artists and videos would you like to see among the most popular videos in country music next week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide each week, so make sure you vote and keep on voting! We publish the results every Friday.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.