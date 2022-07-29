Kristian Bush has a new video out for his new song, "Troubadour." Will his fans show up to vote him into Taste of Country's rundown of the most popular videos of the week?

That's up to faithful readers like you.

The singer-songwriter and one-half of Sugarland is just one of the deserving artists with new clips looking for votes in this week's new countdown. Kane Brown's futuristic new video for his pop-leaning "Grand" needs support, and there are some up-and-coming artists on the hunt for countdown glory this week, too.

Lauren Reno's "Bottle's Worth a Dime" video is out now, and Chris Colston's "Boy Like Me" video is also brand-new. Shantaia's looking for votes on her "Hung Over You" video, which premiered with Taste of Country this week. Texas-based newcomer Jaylee Gandy's debut video for "Hand Me Downs" is also looking for some Countdown love this week. If Gandy seems familiar to Countdown voters, it's because she's done some work with Maggie Baugh, who has been a big presence in Taste of Country's most popular videos of late.

Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free and Maggie Baugh are once again at the top of the Countdown this week, with Danielle Bradbery moving up to No. 2. John Rich debuts at No. 6 this week with his "Progress" video, and Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton weigh in at No. 10 with their video for "Someday It'll All Make Sense."

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.