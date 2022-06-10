Will Little Big Town Head up the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Rich Fury, Getty Images

Little Big Town have just released a great new video for their new song, "Hell Yeah." Will they lead the top country music videos of the week?

The award-winning vocal group are up against competition from Jon Langston, Callista Clark, Lily Rose, Abby Anderson and Niko Moon, all of whom have new clips looking for votes this week.

Home Free are back at No. 1 this week, while Blake Shelton and Scotty McCreery return to the Top 10. Hank Williams Jr. debuts at No. 10 this week with his new video for "Jesus Won't You Come by Here."

Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of the year, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual. 

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

  • 10

    Jesus Won't You Come by Here"

    Hank Williams Jr.
  • 9

    "Wild Hearts"

    Keith Urban
  • 8

    "Damn Strait"

    Scotty McCreery
  • 7

    "Come Back as a Country Boy"

    Blake Shelton
  • 6

    "Ghost Story"

    Carrie Underwood
  • 5

    "I Know Some Cowboys"

    Jenny Tolman
  • 4

    "Look at the Mess I'm In"

    Danielle Bradbery
  • 3

    "Whiskey Whispers Your Name"

    Karissa Ella
  • 2

    "If I Can Lose You"

    Lauren Mascitti
  • 1

    "Between a Rock and a Heartache"

    Home Free

Make a Case for Your Favorite Music Videos!

If you don't see your favorite video in this week's Top 10, or think one should be voted higher, tell everyone why in the comments section below. The Taste of Country Top 10 Video Countdown is 100 percent decided by fan vote, so if you want a video to hit No. 1, you'll need to fight for it.

