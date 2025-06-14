Will Dierks Bentley Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Dierks Bentley joins Riley Green and John Anderson for his killer new music video. Will Taste of Country fans vote it into the top spot in our weekly countdown?

That's up to you.

Bentley's video for "Broken Branches" features Green and Anderson in prominent cameo roles:

Wild Mountain Mystics and Caden Gillard also have new videos out this week that are looking for votes.

The Top 10 has changed a bit this week, with Blake Smeltz making a splashy debut at No. 4.

Next week's countdown has an excellent chance of looking very different, as new videos come up for votes.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.