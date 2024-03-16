Will Tim McGraw Lead the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

Tim McGraw has just dropped a new video for his great new song, "One Bad Habit." Will he head up the most popular videos in country music this week?

McGraw is facing intense competition from Kacey Musgraves, the Washboard Union and Erin Grand this week, and the Top 10 looks very different this time around, with new clips from Chris Young and Tyler Hubbard making the cut, as Caroline Jones returns to the Top 10 with her video for "Lawless."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.