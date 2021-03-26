Will Chris Young + Kane Brown Head Up the Video Countdown?

Chris Young and Kane Brown join forces in their new video for their collaboration, "Famous Friends." Will their combined fan bases vote the clip to the top of the week's countdown of the top videos in country music?

Matt Stell and Jim Stanard also have new videos out this week that are looking for fan support. Who's got your vote this time around?

Home Free are still at No. 1 this week, and Lucas Hoge makes an enormous debut at No. 2 with his video for "Get Lost," while Clay Walker bows at No. 3 in his first week of voting with his new "Need a Bar Sometimes" video.

Will we see more changes to the Top 10 this coming week? That's up to Taste of Country readers like you. Get to voting, and make sure to vote for your favorites as often as you can! Check back for the results next Friday, when a new crop of videos will come up for votes in the countdown.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.