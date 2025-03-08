Can the Lacs Lead ToC’s Weekly Video Countdown?

The Lacs have just released fun new video for their newest single, "That Whiskey Business." Will the innovative country-rap duo top Taste of Country's weekly rundown of the top music videos in country music?

The duo's latest video portrays a young couple trying to acquire everything they need to make homemade bootleg whiskey ... all while avoiding the watchful eye of her father, who makes it clear he does not approve of them together:

Perennial countdown kings Home Free also have a great new video in release this week for "Get Low, Get High" that is looking for votes.

The Top 10 looks extremely different this time around. Miranda Lambert, Dylan Scott, Colt Ford and Michael Ray and Old Crow Medicine Show are all in the Top 10 this time around after several videos getting dropped from consideration and more coming up for votes since last week.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.