The Lacs are getting down to business in their new video, and Taste of Country readers get to see it first in this exclusive premiere.

The country-rap duo of Clay Sharpe and Brian King have just released a new video for their latest song, "That Whiskey Business," and it's a slice of small-town rural American life.

The clip features the duo performing the song on the porch of an old house, while a young couple are out collecting the goods to make whiskey in a homemade still.

The couple are also trying to evade the watchful eye of her father, who does not approve of their being together — and he makes that clear in no uncertain terms as the video progresses:

"‘That Whiskey Business’ is a backwoods, down-home love story with a southern rock edge," Sharpe tells us. "It’s the kind of song that if you’ve ever lived a little bit on the wild side, it’ll be relatable to you."

"That Whiskey Business" appears on the Lacs' most recent album, Story of a Trainwreck, which they released in September of 2024. The album is currently available for streaming and download via a wide variety of digital music providers.

To keep up with the Lacs, follow them on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit their official website.

