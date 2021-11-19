American Idol alum Alex Miller keeps it really country in his new video for "Don't Let the Barn Door Hit Ya." Will his fans vote him to the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?

The 18-year-old country traditionalist went back to his hometown to shoot the video, which stars his family and friends. It's a rollicking good time, but Miller is up against plenty of competition from Jenna Paulette, Parker McCollum, Dallas Moore, Callista Clark and Josh Turner, all of whom have new videos looking for votes this week.

Who's got your vote this time around?

This week's Top 10 is mostly a reconfiguring of last week's, with the same titles moving up or down in the countdown. Alan Jackson rounds out the Top 10 this week with his video for "Where Have You Gone."

The voting for this week will extend for two weeks due to staff vacations, so get to voting! The countdown will resume as normal on Dec. 3.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

