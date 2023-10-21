Kelleigh Bannen has just released a dramatic new video for her new song, "I Know Better Now." Will she head up Taste of Country's weekly countdown of the top music videos in country music? That's up to our readers to decide.

Bannen is facing off against a new video from Tanner Adell, who's looking for votes for her new "Backroad" clip this week.

The countdown looks dramatically different this week, with Reba McEntire making a splashy debut at No. 2 with her new "Seven Minutes in Heaven" video. Whey Jennings and Wes Shipp enter the Top 10 at No. 7 this week with their "Old Country Song" video, and HuneyFire are at No. 8, while Wade Bowen's video for "Cowboy Kid" debuts at No. 9. Tyler Rich rounds out the Top 10 with his "Trucks Don't Lie" video this time around.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.