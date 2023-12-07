Kelleigh Bannen and her husband, Jeff Grossman, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Mary Grant, on Friday (Dec. 1).

A representative for the couple confirmed the announcement to People, and Bannen also shared the news with her followers on social media, along with the first photos of the baby girl. She was born at 7 lbs. 3 oz. at 7:14 PM, and her parents chose her "double name" in honor of Bannen's brother Grant, who died of an overdose in 2008.

"We already cannot imagine life without her and are lost in the sleepy bliss of caring for her and getting to know her," the singer wrote on social media. "...We're so in love."

Bannen shared the news of her pregnancy in October, with help from a special music video for her song "I Know Better Now." In that video, Bannen, who is 42, shared her and Grossman's long journey to parenthood, beginning with videos of their wedding and life together.

As the video continues, the montage of family photos and videos starts showing Bannen undergoing what appears to be the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF): We see her giving herself injections and preparing for a surgical procedure, perhaps an egg retrieval.

Finally, Bannen walks into a house and greets her husband with a hug, before the two sit down together on a couch. In the final frames of the video, the camera pans over to an end table, where a sonogram photograph of their unborn baby is laid.