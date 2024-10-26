Jess Kellie Adams has just released a killer new video for her new song, "Over It." Will she head up the most popular videos in country music this week? We're about to find out.

Adams is no stranger to fans of Taste of Country's Video Countdown; she's had several long-term Top 10 showings over time, demonstrating a loyal fanbase that comes back to vote for her again and again.

Will her new video follow suit? Take a look at Adams' "Over It" video below:

Elsewhere this week, Tori Martin is hanging in at No. 5 with her new video for "Lost in the Country," and Kane Brown debuts at No. 7 with his charming new clip for "Backseat Driver."

Adams' previous video for "I Was" with Cam Payne is at No. 9 this time around, but it retires from consideration this week as her new clip comes up for votes alongside new videos from Jordan Davis, Julie Cole and Landon Parker.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Countdown voting has been extended for one week. Keep voting for your favorites, and a new Countdown will run on Saturday, November 9.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.