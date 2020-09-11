Will Hailey Whitters Top the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Hailey Whitters has released her own solo version of a song she originally wrote for Little Big Town. Will her new video for "Happy People" top the most popular country music videos of the week?

Whitters co-wrote "Happy People" with Lori McKenna, and it first appeared on Little Big Town's The Breaker album in 2017. She's recorded her own solo version and released a new animated video recently, and she's facing competition from Ryan Clark's new video for "Trust Me With Your Love" this week as both clips come up for votes.

Laine Hardy heads up the countdown again this week, and Home Free are still at No. 2. Lauren Alaina is again at No 3 this week, and Brett Eldredge is in the Top 10 at No. 7 with his new video for "Sunday Drive."

