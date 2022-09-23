Will Shania Twain Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Shania Twain has released a colorful new video for her new song, "Waking Up Dreaming." Will she reign over the Top 10 video countdown this week? We're about to see.

Twain's new clip is squaring off against a lot of competition this week. Morgan Wallen, Ben Gallagher, Chris Canterbury, Whey Jennings, Lauren Reno, BoomTown Saints, Adam Warner, Seaforth and Jordan Davis with Danielle Bradbery have new clips out to vote for this week.

Which video has your vote?

Miranda Easten is back at No. 1 this week, while Luke Bryan and Lauren Reno re-enter the countdown this time around.

With so many new videos to vote for, the Top 10 could look very different next week. Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back on Fridays to see who rules the countdown each week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.