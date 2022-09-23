Lauren Reno is releasing a brand-new video for her new song, "Gold Rush," and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it before anyone else.

The country singer co-wrote "Gold Rush" with her husband, Ben Reno, and Matt Borders, and the song — which is the title track of her new album — leans into the kind of rootsy country music that's helped her build a devoted fan base.

Reno drew on her father's backstory for the personal lyrics.

“The ‘Gold Rush' track is raw and honest because it’s close to home; I am a gold miner’s daughter," she tells Taste of Country. "I wanted to pay tribute to my heritage and upbringing."

The singer-songwriter filmed the “Gold Rush” music video with director Chaz Mazzota in her native stomping grounds. Shot in the old west town of Gold Creek Ranch, Reno, Nev., the clip is a slice of life for Reno.

"The vibe of the video paints a true-to-life picture of gold mining and its history, the hard-working, blue-collar community and a culture that shares a mutual bond — a lifestyle that still exists," Reno states.

Reno's Gold Rush album also features "Bottle's Worth a Dime," the video of which has placed consistently well in Taste of Country's Video Countdown for a number of weeks.

Gold Rush is set for release on Friday (Sept. 23).

For more information about Lauren Reno, visit her official website, or keep up with her happenings via Facebook and Instagram.